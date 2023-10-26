The Netflix action comedy that lured a superstar out of retirement better be worth it after one of the most tortured productions in recent memory

Making a movie is never easy, but based on the string of unfortunate circumstances to have plagued the shoot almost since day one, you’ve got to wonder if Cameron Diaz ever ended up regretting her decision to come out of retirement to co-star in Netflix’s upcoming action comedy Back in Action.

The title is plenty fitting given that it’ll end the A-lister’s self-enforced exile from the screen that’s lasted a decade, even more so considering she’ll be co-starring with Jamie Foxx once again, with the Academy Award winner sharing top billing in her last feature-length outing back in 2014’s Annie.

Foxx is no stranger to Netflix through the likes of Project Power, Day Shift, Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!, and They Cloned Tyrone, but Back in Action ended up being overshadowed by a string of bad luck to plague the production both on and off-camera, cultivating an unwanted reputation for potentially being cursed in the process.

Shooting did at least wrap in April, but Foxx’s remaining scenes were filmed with a stand-in after the actor’s highly-publicized health issues ended his involvement before schedule, which came after reports claiming he’d been instrumental in the firing of four crew members due to on-set issues.

Right before a huge actions sequence was supposed to be captured back in March, Back in Action was ground to a halt when an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered in the vicinity, and there were also rumors of an internal investigation being carried out after it was alleged a plot to scam Foxx out of tens of thousands of dollars had been concocted by a member of the production staff.

It doesn’t even have a release date yet, but having been in the can since the beginning of the year, we’ll be finding out at some point in 2024 whether or not it was worth the hassle.