‘Pray for Jamie’: Friends offer new update on Jamie Foxx’s condition amid hospitalization

New reports suggest Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital following an incident that took place on April 11. The Ray actor was hospitalized as a result of what his family has described as “a medical complication.”

Although recent updates shared by friend and industry colleague Nick Cannon indicate Foxx is conscious and alert, the most recent word from those close to the 55-year-old entertainer is that “he needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster.”

The update was shared by TMZ, which quotes unnamed sources among the actor’s circle. Foxx’s family has been understandably reserved about his situation after his daughter Corinne first shared the news on her Instagram account. At the time, Foxx was filming Netflix’s Back in Action in Georgia with Cameron Diaz.

The news that Foxx is still hospitalized after three weeks suggests a lengthy recovery from a serious condition. The actor was scheduled to start production on his music game show Beat Shazam in the days following his hospitalization, but TMZ reports the show will go ahead with a different host. Corinne, who was also a part of the show, will be absent, as well. According to the outlet, “she’s been a fixture at the hospital in Atlanta by her dad’s side.”

Filming for Back in Action was completed at the end of last month, a few days after Foxx had to abandon the project. Body doubles named Chris and Travis were used in place of the actor, TMZ revealed. Cameron Diaz came out of retirement for the project at Foxx’s request. Her last film before this, 2014’s Annie, was also shared with the actor.