Jamie Foxx was reportedly sent to the hospital due to an incident on April 11. The actor is known for his roles in Spider-Man and Disney’s Soul and will soon be joining Cameron Diaz in Back in Action. The news was announced by Foxx’s daughter, Corinne on Instagram, and she also asked everyone to respect the family’s privacy during these troubling times.

The Foxx family’s statement was short and didn’t disclose much about the situation. It is also unknown how long Foxx will be in the hospital during his recovery. So what led the actor to require medical assistance? Did the Foxx family disclose that information or will it remain hidden for the time being?

Why was Jamie Foxx hospitalized?

The specifics of Foxx’s current condition remain unknown. The actor has not disclosed past ailments and details on why he was sent to medical care remain shrouded in secrecy. It’s currently unclear if the actor suffered any symptoms that led to his hospitalization.

Corinne’s statement on Instagram only revealed that Jamie’s suffered a medical complication on Tuesday and that he immediately received medical care. Unfortunately, details of the medical complication remain unknown and details were not disclosed to the public. However, according to a report made by TMZ, sources told the publication that Foxx suffered a “serious” medical condition that led to him needing immediate care. Specifics of that condition were not disclosed. Fortunately, according to NBC News, Foxx is still able to communicate during his recovery.

It seems like the Foxx family does not want to share too much of Jamie’s recovery. That is a fair request considering that the information that has been shared suggests that it was serious. At the moment, the Foxx family requests privacy as Jamie recovers. It’s currently unknown when the information regarding the hospitalization will be revealed, nor when the actor will be discharged.