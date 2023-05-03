‘I appreciate all the love’: Jamie Foxx speaks out for the first time after being hospitalized

With his recent health scare that has kept him in the hospital for weeks and caused his daughter Corinne to ask for prayers, Jamie Foxx has finally broken his silence thanks to a social media post moments ago.

Although the reasons for his hospitalization remain unknown to the public, Foxx’s statement is a heartwarming sign that he is doing well — and is a relief for fans who have worried about the star’s present condition.

Foxx took to Instagram initially to say, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

The show he currently co-hosts with his daughter, Beat Shazam, is still moving forward with taping despite his absence, thanks to Nick Cannon filling in as temporary host until Foxx returns.

In another post, Foxx thanked Nick Cannon for filling in and also thanked Kelly Osbourne for filling in for his daughter Corinne who has chosen to take care of her father until he gets better and they can come back together.

Foxx had not posted on social media in a month and has stayed silent since, until today. While it appeared a week ago that he was doing better, things seemed to suddenly take a turn for the worse and fans feared Foxx’s life was in jeopardy after Nick Cannon asked for fans to pray for him, stating, “He needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster.”

Now, it at least seems that Foxx himself is optimistic, healthy, and hopefully can make a complete recovery so that he can soon be back to bless us all.