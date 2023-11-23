Why is Jamie Foxx being accused of sexual assault and what happens next?

Warning: The following article covers sexual assault. Please read with caution.

It’s safe to say Jamie Foxx is not having a great 2023. In April he was hospitalized for a mystery medical emergency that appears to be neurological in nature, though Foxx himself would only confirm that he’s been to “hell and back”.

Now he’s in more hot water, as a lawsuit has been filed at the New York Supreme Court alleging that Foxx committed sexual assault in a New York rooftop bar eight years ago. But what exactly does the case allege?

The claim against Jamie Foxx

The document filed details an incident on Aug. 26 2015 at the Catch NYC & Rooftop Bar (which is also named as a defendant in the suit). The Plaintiff, anonymized as “Jane Doe”, says that at approximately 11:00 pm she and her friend arrived at the rooftop bar and noted that Foxx was sat one table away having drinks with a friend Mark Birnbaum (also named in the suit).

A crowd gathered and were moved away, but Jane Doe and her friend were not. The Plaintiff’s friend then asked Foxx if she could take some photos, though he apparently “seemed intoxicated”. Foxx is then said to have approached the Plaintiff and made several comments: “Wow, you have that super model

body”, “You smell so good” and “You look like Nickie” (apparently a reference to Gabrielle Union).

Foxx is then alleged to have “grabbed” the Plaintiff by the arm and pulled her to the back area of the bar. The Plaintiff alleges that he then touched her breasts and genitals without her consent, with the attack only stopping upon the arrival of her friend.

The Plaintiff claims to have post-traumatic stress disorder and lingering psychological damage from the incident and is asking for damages “in an amount that exceeds the monetary limits of all lower courts” plus punitive damages.

What happens next

Foxx and his representatives have so far not commented on the claim. If it is pursued through the courts we would expect his legal team to first apply to dismiss, meaning a hearing could take place before the end of the year. Alternatively, he may choose to settle out of court with the Plaintiff and we will not hear anything further.

This is a developing story and we will update as and when we know more.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.