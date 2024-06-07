Can you watch ‘Godzilla Minus One’ subbed or dubbed on Netflix?

Godzilla Minus One has taken the world by storm. The kaiju release was an unexpected global hit, grossing $115 million on a meager $10 million budget and winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The film is a legitimate phenomenon, and now that it’s on Netflix, it’s connecting with the people who may have missed it the first time around. As with any international release, however, there’s a matter of comprehension. Godzilla Minus One is a Japanese release, and as such, those who don’t speak the language will need to opt for one of two options: subtitles or vocal dubbing.

Does Godzilla Minus One have a dubbed option?

Those who get distracted by reading subtitles and feel as though they divert attention from the performances and visuals of a film are in luck. Godzilla Minus One has a staggering 16 different dubbing options for viewers around the world. The English dub even has a few notable names in the cast, including Darren Barnet, who recently appeared in the hit rom-com Anyone But You.

It’s worth noting that the dubbed version of Godzilla Minus One has drawn mixed reactions from fans. Some feel as though it hampers the dramatic impact of the original version and claim that certain crucial lines have been rewritten. Others claim that watching Godzilla Minus One with a dubbed track is entertaining, albeit in a cheesy way. It ultimately comes down to preference.

Does Godzilla Minus One have subtitles on Netflix?

If you’re the kind of viewer who gets distracted by dubbed voices and dialogue not matching the mouths of the actors onscreen, then you are also in luck. Godzilla Minus One has a wide range of subtitle options, and Netflix even allows you to change the size, font, and background color of the subtitles to suit your visual preferences.

From a critical standpoint, one that promotes the “pure vision” of the creators, subbed has been championed as the best possible way to watch Godzilla Minus One as a non-Japanese speaker. It preserves the vocal cadences and the deliveries of the actors, and it adheres more closely to the original dialogue compared to the tweaks made in the English dub. Of course, with the film now streaming on Netflix, you can try out both ways of watching Godzilla Minus One and determine which is best for you!

Godzilla Minus One is currently available to stream on Netflix.

