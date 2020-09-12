Candyman Pulled From Release Schedule, Delayed Indefinitely Into 2021

After The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It fled to 2021 thanks to the continued effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming Candyman reboot became the clear frontrunner in regards to staking a real claim for being the biggest and most popular horror hit of 2020. And it’s not hard to see why.

Indeed, the film boasts a very impressive pedigree, with Academy Award-winning Get Out and Us creator Jordan Peele producing via his Monkeypaw Productions banner as well as co-writing the script. Meanwhile, rising talent and recently-confirmed Captain Marvel 2 director Nia DaCosta is at the helm, and the up-and-coming Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is tackling the lead role. Not to mention a supporting cast that boasts names like Teyonah Parris and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

All signs pointed to success for the reboot, then, but it’s now hit a bump in the road, as it’s been pulled from the release schedule and delayed into 2021. Though as of yet, the studio hasn’t announced a new date, leaving its fate in limbo. And what a shame that is.

The news comes via Deadline, who say that the pic “will be going strictly into theaters, not PVOD or a theatrical day-and-date release.” But once again, we don’t know when, exactly, we can expect to see it. Only that it’ll be at some point in 2021. That is, assuming there isn’t a further delay, which at this point, we wouldn’t rule out.

For now, though, we’ll assume that we’ll finally get to lay eyes on Candyman next year, and with any luck, the long, long wait will prove to be worth it in the end.

But tell us, do you have high hopes for the upcoming reboot? Or do you think it’ll be tough to match up to the original? As always, let us know down below.