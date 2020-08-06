Captain Marvel 2 Has Finally Found A Director

After the box office success of Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers’ next MCU film has been a hot project, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that we got official confirmation that Captain Marvel 2 is in development. However, there hasn’t been too much movement on the pic since, which is perhaps understandable given what’s going on in the world right now.

But finally, at long last, the movie has taken a big step forward as it’s secured a director. Yes, Deadline brings word tonight that Candyman‘s Nia DaCosta will get behind the camera for Carol’s second solo outing. The outlet notes that several candidates had been meeting with the studio over the past few months, but it seems DaCosta has now emerged victorious, securing the job.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

She’ll certainly have some big shoes to fill, after Captain Marvel pulled in over $153 million domestically on its first weekend alone. Of course, it went on to gross a worldwide total of $1.128 billion, which easily earned it the title of highest grossing solo debut of the MCU to date. Except for 2018’s Black Panther, that is. Those are some mighty impressive numbers and given that DaCosta hasn’t helmed any blockbusters yet, it’ll be interesting to see how she does here.

That being said, she’s also the exact type of filmmaker that Marvel loves working with. So many of their movies are directed by up and coming talent who don’t have much – if any – blockbuster experience. And it almost always works out for the best. As such, we’re optimistic about Captain Marvel 2‘s chances of success and as soon as we hear of any further updates on the pic, we’ll be sure to let you know.