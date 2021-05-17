Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Introduce An Asian Cap

Captain America 4 will serve as Anthony Mackie’s first proper outing as the MCU’s newest Sentinel of Liberty, following on from him stepping into Steve Rogers’ shoes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But it’s possible that the movie will see Sam Wilson joined by other heroes who will either likewise take on the mantle of Cap or assume related alter egos instead.

Insider Daniel Richtman has previously reported that CA4 will feature at least four Caps – that’s Sam, John Walker’s U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Eli Bradley AKA Patriot (Elijah Richardson) and an as-yet-unknown female Cap. Now, however, Richtman has added another to the list, as the tipster is claiming that an Asian Cap will also be included in the movie, which comes from the pen of Falcon writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

If this does end up happening, it would be a big deal as there hasn’t ever been a prominent Asian incarnation of Cap in the comics. It seems this innovation could be tied into Mackie’s desires for the movie to increase diversity and representation on as many fronts as possible, as another rumor, this time from Giant Freakin Robot, points to the leading man pushing Marvel to make CA4 more diverse.

GFR has also reported that the new movie will further explore racism in the United States, following on from Falcon dealing with the very same theme. Including a range of Caps from different backgrounds would definitely tie into this concept. Remember, Xochitl Gomez is debuting as Miss America – a bisexual Latina teen – in Doctor Strange 2, so it’s possible she could put in an appearance in CA4 as well.

Long before Captain America 4 gets here, though, Marvel will be pulling off a huge milestone with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu as the MCU’s first leading Asian superhero.