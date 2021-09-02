Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has used the fake-out death so often that it’s hard to get truly invested when a character appears to have met their demise, because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line. Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff may have bitten the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but the rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began from almost the second the Infinity Saga ended.

Nick Fury, Janet Van Dyne, Groot, Pepper Potts, Bucky Barnes and Gamora all ‘died’ onscreen, only to be brought back in one form or another, often in the space of the same movie. Agent Coulson was murdered in The Avengers but went on to headline seven seasons of his own TV shows, while Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been kiled and been brought back so often that it’s become a running joke.

It lessens the dramatic stakes of the entire franchise as a result, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the project was in development long before it was officially confirmed – that Captain America 4 will reportedly result in the death of a major MCU character, although we haven’t been able to confirm as of yet who it is.

It’s obviously not going to be Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, and the star-spangled sequel is at such an early stage that we don’t even know who’s going to be part of the ensemble. However, having been part of the MCU furniture for a decade already, perhaps Sebastian Stan’s days as Bucky are numbered.

If he doesn’t return between now and whenever Captain America 4 is released, it’ll mark his tenth outing in the shared superhero mythology, which sounds like a nice even number to draw a line under his tenure. Of course, this is entirely speculative, and we won’t be finding out the answer for a long time.