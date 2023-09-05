‘Captain America: Brave New World’ could assemble Sam Wilson’s Avengers, but who will be on the team?

Ever since the MCU closed the door on its original Avengers lineup in Avengers: Endgame, viewers have been itching for a new generation of heroes to take up their places. Of course, building up to that takes time, since we need all the players to be in the game before they can make a move. Luckily, though, it likely won’t be too long before we get there, as Captain America: Brave New World has been pointed out as the film to watch out for if you’re in desperate need of some Avengers action.

The rumor, which has been around since December 2022, dictates that Sam Wilson will be assembling his very own team of superheroes, and ever since fans got a whiff of it, speculation has been running rampant. With the MCU constantly introducing fresh faces to the screen, have we really gotten to the point where we see all the threads come together at last? Or will this just be one more way for Marvel to present viewers with new characters? As always, Redditors have some opinions on the matter.

In the r/MarvelStudios sub, fans have taken to discussing which heroes are most likely to join Anthony Mackie’s Captain America to face off against Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross in Brave New World. Some of the most popular answers include Isaiah Bradley — who we have already seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, played by Carl Lumbly — and the new Falcon. Okay, the latter seems like a pretty obvious choice, as we’ve already seen Danny Ramirez on set in a comic-accurate Falcon suit.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Shira Haas’ Sabra and Tatiana Malany’s She-Hulk are also strong contenders, but what some fans aren’t taking into consideration, however, is that a different team of Avengers has already been rumored to assemble in the film. This lineup would include She-Hulk too, but swaps the other suggestions for Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, Ant-Man, and Shuri’s Black Panther.

Naturally, until official confirmation is provided, rumors remain just that, so it’s entirely possible that Redditors could be right in their guesses. One thing is for certain, though: as much as people will likely enjoy the new Falcon’s and Sabra’s appearances in Brave New World, it’s time for Marvel to start tightening things up and making way for already-introduced characters to team up. Otherwise, fans may start thinking that the studio has forgotten all about them (if they don’t feel that way already).

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to land in theaters on May 3, 2024.