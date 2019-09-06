Remember back when things were simple in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers were fighting amongst themselves over the Sokovia Accords? Flash-forward to the state of the MCU in 2019 and things are very different.

Many of them have been wiped out by the fight against Thanos, for one. And that’s something which has led to a surprising fact: only two of Team Iron Man from the movie are still around in the MCU today. This was picked up on by Reddit user OrangeKM, who supplied a handy – and morbid – collage of the characters’ fates to demonstrate their point.

As you can see below, four out of the six team members didn’t make it out of the Infinity Saga in tact:

So, let’s remind ourselves who was on Team Iron Man. By the time of the big airport fight, there was Tony Stark himself, War Machine, Vision, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Black Widow. And what’s happened to those characters since Civil War? Well, Vision perished in Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man and Natasha Romanoff both died in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man has now been pulled out of the MCU due to the Sony/Disney split.

This means that, as things stand, Rhodey and King T’Challa are the only members of Team Iron Man left standing. Obviously, though, there are some footnotes to add to this. Natasha will return in the Black Widow movie, which is a prequel, while Vision will come back to life somehow in Disney Plus’ WandaVision. Also, who knows what’s going to happen with the Spidey situation.

Essentially, though, it looks like time revealed who the real winner was of Civil War: it was Team Cap, as more of them have survived the following films. In fact, nearly all of them have their own TV shows coming up, too. In addition to WandaVision, there’s also The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye on the way. So, while their battle might’ve been something of a tie, it’s clear who won the war.