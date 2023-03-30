‘Captain America: New World Order’ set photos suggest that Thunderbolt Ross has lost the stache

Filming for the next Captain America film Captain America: New World Order has started, and images from set are slowly making their way onto social media. One of them involves a minor appearance change for one of the film’s newest characters.

Images of Harrison Ford and Tim Blake Nelson entering the set for the fourth Captain America film have spread across social media. Something noticeable that was found in these images is that Ford’s character, Thunderbolt Ross, has made a minor change to his appearance. Apparently, he will lose the mustache in this next Marvel film.

Unfortunately, this change in appearance didn’t sit well with some Marvel fans, claiming that Marvel Studios “got lazy” or thought that they’d forgotten to give him one. Meanwhile, others claimed that this is just “Harrison Ford in a suit” and didn’t put in the effort to make him look like the character in the comics. That or perhaps Ford didn’t want to put one on, and Marvel Studios just agreed to go with it.

While it’s currently unknown why Ross will no longer have his iconic beard and stache on him, fans are looking forward to the press tour when Ford might get asked constantly about the sudden change of appearance.

There are now fears that this missing stache could lead to “a reverse Henry Cavill CGI moment,” when Cavill had his facial hair edited out in Justice League so he’d be clean-shaven in the film due to his role in Mission Impossible. But in the case of Captain America 4, Ford would receive the opposite treatment.

Ford’s MCU debut was first announced last year, with the actor claiming that he wants to do something new in his acting career. Ford will be replacing William Hurt, who played the role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, and sadly passed away in 2022. Producers for the upcoming film showed excitement for Ford’s casting, claiming that it “raises the game” for not only Captain America but the MCU in general.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to come out in theaters on May 3, 2024.