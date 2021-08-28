Captain Carter Reportedly Returning For Doctor Strange 2

Samuel L. Jackson may have grabbed headlines for his debut in What If…? marking his twelfth different canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and thirteenth if you include his Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cameos, but Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter isn’t too far behind him when it comes to reprising a franchise role.

As well as appearances in Captain America: The First Avenger and sequel Civil War, the actress swung by Avengers: Age of Ultron and Endgame, on top of Ant-Man‘s opening scene. She also headlined One-Shot Agent Carter and the TV series of the same name that ran for two seasons, guested in two episodes each of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the animated Avengers Assemble, without forgetting video games Captain America: Super Soldier and LEGO Marvel’s Avengers.

For Atwell, her lead performance in the What If…? premiere as Captain Carter was her twelfth outing as the fan favorite, and there’s even been talk that she could be making the jump to live-action. As you can see below, a new rumor claims that it could happen as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But because it's out there from other people: Wanda is the villain of the movie and she does have a confrontation with Xavier (and Captain Carter among others, so What If… comes into play) August 26, 2021

Audiences would be more than on board with the idea of extra Peggy, especially if Atwell were to bring her superpowered What If…? alter ego to an upcoming movie or Disney Plus series. We know far too little about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at this stage to hedge any bets, but anything is possible given the premise, so it might be a touch early early to start jumping for joy about her return as Captain Carter, as great as it would be to see.