Captain Marvel 2 Will Reportedly Reveal Carol Had A Relationship With [SPOILERS]

With the notable exceptions of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers’ respective multi-film arcs with Pepper Potts and Peggy Carter, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never really done a great job of giving audiences many genuine reasons to care about the majority of the franchise’s romantic relationships, although Peter Parker and MJ are definitely on their way to becoming the MCU’s third serious power couple.

Doctor Strange‘s Christine Palmer and Thor‘s Jane Foster had a dynamic with the title heroes that felt forced and shoehorned in, while the Hulk/Black Widow pairing proved to be divisive, and even the burgeoning romance between Star-Lord and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy feels fairly superfluous. Captain Marvel, meanwhile, didn’t even have a love interest at all, and that didn’t stop Carol Danvers’ solo debut from racing to over a billion dollars at the box office.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming, though, that the upcoming sequel will reveal that Carol and Maria Rambeau were more than just friends, something that plenty of fans have speculated about over the years. All of the building blocks are already in place, too, with Teyonah Parris’ Monica set to play a major role in Captain Marvel 2, and we’ve seen in WandaVision how she’s been affected by both her mother’s professional life and her untimely death.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Hypothetically speaking, there could be some lingering resentment between Monica and Carol after the latter jetted off to act as an intergalactic crimefighter, abandoning her relationship with Maria and not being there during her illness, something that might even be hinted at before the end of WandaVision.

Of course, this is all just speculative for now, but if Marvel wind up heading in this direction, then it wouldn’t require much of a narrative leap of faith to make it slot seamlessly into Captain Marvel 2‘s story.