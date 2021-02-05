WandaVision Just Set Up A Big Confrontation To Come In Captain Marvel 2

The latest episode of WandaVision was another major one which will no doubt have huge repercussions for the future of the MCU. Not only did Vision discover the truth about Westview, but Wanda’s long-lost brother Quicksilver returned, though now he’s the Evan Peters version from the X-Men movies. Amongst all this excitement, another moment from the episode seems to have been overlooked by fans, but it could prove key to Captain Marvel 2.

Outside of Westview, at the S.W.O.R.D. base of operations, Monica Rambeau, Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis are discussing how Scarlet Witch can be powerful enough to envelop the whole town in a strange energy field, not to mention controlling all the people inside. Monica points out that it’s not that crazy as Wanda almost beat Thanos one-on-one (a neat callback to Avengers: Endgame). Jimmy then says that Captain Marvel came pretty close, too, and at this point, Monica looks uncomfortable.

Darcy then enquires further about the link between the two superheroines, noting that both of their power sets are derived from Infinity Stones – Wanda’s from the Mind Stone and Carol Danvers’ from the Space Stone. Monica snaps at her, however, and changes the subject, and Jimmy and Darcy exchange a look of confusion at why Monica has such a problem with Captain Marvel.

This is an intriguing switch of opinion for Monica. When she was a kid, she was close to Carol, seeing as she was her mother Maria’s best friend. It’s possible that this chip on her shoulder is to do with the fact that Danvers remained in space after the events of Captain Marvel and didn’t keep in touch, then, especially considering that Maria died some years ago. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that Monica and Carol have a big confrontation coming when they reunite in Captain Marvel 2.

Expect more shocks, twists and tie-ins to the wider MCU as WandaVision continues Fridays on Disney Plus.