WandaVision Just Cracked Open The Multiverse With [SPOILERS] Cameo

We knew the MCU was about to dive into the multiverse in a big way, but we just weren’t expecting it quite this soon. The fifth episode of WandaVision debuted on Disney Plus today, and it featured a shocking cameo from a familiar character, but not one who’s familiar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

By the end of the outing, Vision no longer trusts his wife as he’s discovered she’s controlling the people of Westview. Just when the truth is about to come out, though, there’s a knock at the door and Wanda is dumbstruck by who she finds there. It’s her brother, Pietro Maximoff, but it’s not the version of Quicksilver who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Instead, it’s Evan Peters, reprising the role he played in Fox’s X-Men movies.

“Long-lost bro get to squeeze his stinkin’ sister to death or what?” says “Pietro,” before giving his stunned sister a hug. Darcy Lewis, watching events from back at the S.W.O.R.D. compound, reacts with shock. “She recast Pietro?” she says. Pietro then notices Vision, in his natural android form, and quips: “Who’s the popsicle?” Cue canned laughter and credits.

We’ve nown that Peters would factor into WandaVision since his casting leaked last year and while we didn’t know exactly who he was playing, it appears right now that he’s indeed returning as Fox’s Quicksilver. But if that’s the case, how has he crossed universes? Are either of the witches on the show – Wanda or Agnes, who’s got to be Agatha Harkness – powerful enough to do that? And why does Wanda recognize him as her twin when he doesn’t look the same? Is she really in the driver’s seat, or is she being mind-controlled herself? Also, will Peters be sticking around the MCU from now on?

So many questions, and unfortunately, it’s going to be a long week until we get to learn some more about this mind-bending multiversal twist that WandaVision just dropped on us.