‘Loves the drama’: Innocent kitty gripped and stunned in equal measure as he witnesses couple’s NSFW argument

Who’s to say humans are the only mammals who can be nosy and engage in gossiping? TikTok is the go-to social media platform for watching animals act in all sorts of unusual and funny ways, with many users delighting in sharing with others online highlights of their pets.

Recommended Videos

The talk of TikTok town today is Bruno, a tabby cat with a TikTok account dedicated to him and his feline siblings’ daily shenanigans – controlled and managed by their human, of course. It is crystal clear that he and the other cats are treated with endless love and affection, all having the luxury of a cat-proofed garden where they can enjoy the weather outside, or on occasion, snoop on their next-door neighbors.

In this video, what were the neighbors doing that got Bruno so invested on the other side of the fence?

The tea is pipping hot and Bruno is here for it

The account, lifeofbrunothetabbycat, has enthusiastically shared videos of Bruno ever since he was a little kitten. In this TikTok, Bruno is grown up and is using his big boy hind legs to stand up and peer over the fence and into the neighbor’s yard.

The video’s audio seems to suggest that the neighbors are having a loud turbulent argument and Bruno is fascinated by the drama. He’s not the only one drawn in by the dramatic spectacle, as this TikTok has more views than any other posted by the account.

One user commented: “Bro thought that was aimed at him he took that personally he was like “what did I do?””

However, it might be disappointing for some to learn but there was no fight happening or anything remotely similar. Responding to a commenter who thought they had heard this argument near them, the poster wrote: “It’s not actually my sound haha, he was just being nosey whilst my neighbour was getting the washing in🙈🤣”

The truth may not be as exciting, but the fact remains that Bruno is a very inquisitive feline, who’ll get enthralled even if someone is performing tasks as innocuous and mundane as getting the washing off the line.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy