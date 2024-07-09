‘He was so lonely’: Shelter cat instantly bonding with his fluffy adopted brother is the only thing you need to watch today

One of the great tragedies in life is all that we don’t realize we’re taking for granted: the feeling of grass between our toes, the taste of a good cheese, feeling the sun on our skin on our own terms, smelling both the literal and proverbial flowers, and owning the majority of property in Monopoly while laughing perversely at the friendships that are now rapidly but not permanently fraying for the occasion, to name just a few. Indeed, life is wonderful, and we should all take notice.

Magic the cat, meanwhile, is already four steps ahead of the game here, and one can actually feel one’s heart melt in real time as he indulges in such joy.

Documented by his owner, TikTok‘s @magicmushroomtuna, 17 seconds is all that’s needed to fall in love with Magic’s adoration for Tuna’s fur (Tuna being his new adoptive brother). With soft, unending gumption, Magic takes to stuffing his face in the velvety hips of Tuna, who seems none too bothered by Magic’s fascination as he chomps away on some lunch.

A follow-up video reveals that, a week later, Magic still can’t get enough of Tuna’s fur, taking every opportunity to lovingly headbutt his longer-haired kin. Only time will tell if Tuna ever gets well and truly sick of it.

Of course, to reject Magic’s headbutts would be like us humans rejecting a smile or a friendly greeting. According to PetMD, a cat headbutting you typically means they’re interested in being familiar and bonding with you; in essence, it’s a cat’s way of choosing people, and who wouldn’t want to be chosen by these precious little critters?

There’s an extra layer of sweetness to Magic’s case. According to the TikToker herself, Magic was a shelter cat for over two years before finding a place of his own alongside Tuna, so the comforts of home are probably a touch more unfamiliar to Magic than they would be for a veteran house cat. It’s no surprise, then, that Magic has taken such a bold fascination with Tuna’s luxurious coat; that level of softness is probably a whole new experience for him.

And at this rate, it won’t be long until Magic has become intimate with all the pleasures of house cattery, be it the occasional fancy feast, the thrill of hitting your top speed at 3am (and no other time but 3am), and, of course, a family that’s packed to the brim with love that’s just for you. Just don’t tell him about the vet; we wouldn’t want to spoil the magic (pun intended) too soon.

