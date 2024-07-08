‘You were outmatched from the start’: Game night goes awry when pro-level cat enters the ring

When we play a game against our pets, and they score a win, it is usually because we allowed them to. But that is not always the case, as this TikTok video demonstrates.

Teddy the cat had a slam-dunk win against her owner during one game night. Being a dog owner, I would concede that only a cat would be able to display such an impressive feat of focused accuracy.

The black cat emerges as the indisputable winner of the match, leaving her opponent to bury her face in her hands as she is confronted with an unequivocal loss against her feline friend.

A Paw-fect Victory

The lady who posted the now-viral TikTok, Madison, has an undoubtedly skillful cat, as most comments under the video acknowledge – how could they not?

While her opponent makes multiple attempts – about seven – at landing her metal ring on its winning spot, Teddy only tries twice. After the first hit, some would say Teddy got distracted gnawing at the ring, but others would vehemently argue that she is only calculating her next move, which would effectively end the game in her favor.

“The patience, the focus. Teddy lined up the shot and took it. You were outmatched from the start.” Writes one commenter.

Upon winning, Teddy is clearly startled by the hysteria that follows but, as the victorious queen she is, she remains poised and seated.

In response to a comment on this funny and endearing video, Madison posted another TikTok of Teddy, this time showcasing just how good the black feline is at playing fetch. Better than my dog in fact, who drops the ball before getting it back to me and then waits for me to retrieve it.

Despite humanity’s long-lasting relationship with the domesticated species, cats are animals of many talents who still find new ways to surprise us. Teddy, the undefeated queen, is another perfect example of this.

