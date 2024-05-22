I did my dance on TikTok and went viral with it, explained 

TikTok trends come and go as quickly as a blink. However, every now and then, a trend dies off and then comes back stronger than ever. One of these is the “I did my dance on TikTok” trend, which originated from a Lil Durk verse on a Drake track. While it’s not exactly the best name for a trend, it’s definitely a major one nonetheless.

When Did the “I Did My Dance” trend start?

The “I did my dance on TikTok” trend first started in 2021 after Drake released the song “In The Bible” featuring Lil Durk. The line came at the end of Lil Durk’s verse where he said “I did my dance one time on TikTok and went viral with it,” referring to his viral TikTok video dancing with the late King Von to his song “Chiraqimoney.”

Soon after, the power of TikTok pretty much took over. This line stood out to listeners, which comes as a surprise because “In The Bible” wasn’t even released as a single. In 2021, the trend included people using an audio clip of Lil Durk singing that line of the song over videos displaying the successes they’ve accomplished through TikTok.

One of the best examples of this was Layla Marie, who created a TikTok dance for the song “Twerkulator” by City Girls. The dance ended up winning a VMA for Best Viral Dance that year, and she made a TikTok captioned “me cuz yall fr won me a VMA for making a TikTok dance,” using the “I made a dance on TikTok” sound. However, the trend has changed since its resurfacing.

How did the trend resurface?

The “I did my dance on TikTok” trend resurfaced in May 2024, but it has completely changed from what it originally was. It has now become a singing trend. Nowadays, it often involves users singing the words themselves, not using the audio from the song anymore.

In this trend, users will usually start singing the line “I did my dance one time on TikTok and went viral with it,” in a crowded room. Then, they’ll repeat it a few times before standing up and proclaiming it. The videos are usually captioned “the moment you realize you can sing,” “pov: you realize you can sing in the middle of class,” or other variations of the phrase.

What started out as a dance trend, has morphed into a singing trend. Evidently, TikTok’s ability to revive lost or forgotten tracks remains unmatched. “I did my dance on TikTok” is now an attention-grabbing, comical trend, but we’re not complaining!

