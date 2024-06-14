‘I see what you guys did’: 2 DoorDashers arrive at same address with the same order and realize what’s really going on

Food delivery is one of life’s greatest pleasures. Sure the fees can be ridiculous but something about getting that McDonald’s handed to you while you stand there in your pajamas is absolutely unmatched.

If you’re a dedicated DoorDash orderer or you are from a town where only two or three people Dash, you might even get familiar with the person constantly delivering your Taco Bell at 2am. However, once you get over the embarrassment of having the same person see you in the middle of the night time after time, it may be time for some delivery driver shenanigans.

At least that’s what this delivery driver on TikTok noticed when she pulled up to a house only to find another Dasher there with food from the same place. It appears that their customer had pitted the two against each other in a race.

The delivery driver noted that she’d seen a lot of strange things in her time as a DoorDash driver but this was her first time unknowingly competing in a race.

Fellow Dashers in the comments seem to have experienced something similar. One commenter was dropping off an order only for another driver to jump out and run to the door before they could even get out of their car. Another said they were perfectly aware of their first Dash race and that the other driver was laughing alongside them the entire time.

Other people have dozens of theories to explain this double order. The creator of the video, Kati, noted that she delivered drinks and the other Dasher appeared to have delivered food, so some people think that the person who placed the order just forgot to add items to their checkout or liked them from a different place. One person said it could’ve been two siblings ordering from bed, not realizing that their brother or sister just put in an order for the same thing.

Several people noted that they often order from multiple places at once when they DoorDash because people in their households like different things.

DoorDash does have a system in place for people who forget something or want to add another restaurant to their order, and often the same delivery driver will sign on to repeat orders. But you can Double Dash and add a stop for your driver at a different restaurant if you want food from one place and drinks from another.

But if a race is what you’re after, there’s no harm in that either so long as you tip your drivers and maybe slip the winner an extra fry.

