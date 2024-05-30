Tiktok’s single mom baking her own birthday cake drama, explained

Maybe you’ve seen the recent viral TikTok video of a woman baking her own birthday cake and crying – it initially led to an outpouring of support, however, in the days since further details have muddied the waters significantly.

Recommended Videos

So, what’s the drama, what’s going on, and why is everyone so mad?

The viral birthday cake video

Elizabeth Teckenbrock posted the clip but has since deleted it. According to Dailymail.com, she complained about the hardships of being a single parent and having to do things like making her own birthday cake so that her kids could feel happy singing for her. It’s a pretty heartbreaking post and it shows the sacrifices that single mothers have to make even on their birthday just to make their kids smile.

The video shows her sobbing over the cake mix with ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri playing in the background. It went viral on the app as family drama, especially family drama between two parents and their children, often does. The clip gained 58 million views as well as a ton of comments both positive and negative.

There’s more to the story

Shortly after it was posted, Teckenbrock’s ex-husband, Andrew Cormier, posted his response to her video in which he makes some pretty heavy accusations against the mother. He starts by sharing details regarding the custody agreement of the children, showing that he has full custody. It’s also been reported that Teckenbrock owes her former husband $21,175 in child support, stole over a million dollars from him, and even faked cancer at one point.

He continued with further accusations saying that Elizabeth barely saw their kids, “She’s really not a full-time mom. She goes out all the time, and she doesn’t even have a job.” Of course, while some were quick to defend Elizabeth, others took Andrew’s side.

Elizabeth’s response

Before deleting all of her social media, Teckenbrock clapped back with some serious accusations of her own. She started by refuting Cormier’s claims that she was a bad mother before stating that Andrew was “extremely abusive.” She also alleged that her ex-husband was a Scientologist and had made an account dedicated to destroying her life, “I have tried for three years, to not expose him on the internet, to not talk about who he is, because as a mother, that is the right thing to do.”

It seems like neither side is going to back down and at this point, people who have been following the drama online aren’t entirely sure who to believe. The ‘reinventingelizabeth’ account is believed to be the account created by Andrew it’s still up on TikTok. Many have taken Elizabeth’s side and believe that Andrew is doing everything in his power to smear his ex-wife and destroy any happiness in her life.

We may never get to the bottom of this. But let’s face it, that was one dramatic birthday cake.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more