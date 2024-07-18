‘That is 100% how I would get kidnapped’: Vacationing women gain an unlikely tour guide when random cat shows them the sights

Seeing all the beautiful sights while on holiday is very important, so that’s why it’s important to find yourself a tour guide who knows the area well and knows where all the best spots are.

Two women on TikTok were lucky enough to stumble across the perfect tour guide when they found a friendly feline that seemed eager to show them all the cool areas they might not have noticed otherwise. Clearly the cat knew what he was doing, taking them through a lovely nature walk and stopping at all the sights to give the women time to admire before moving on to the next one. The cat even keeps checking to make sure that they are keeping up. What a great guide!

Some cats can be truly demonic entities, but honestly this guy seems pretty chill. I think the little dude deserves a five star rating on Tripadvisor, and at least a handful of sweets, too. And for what it’s worth, the two women seem like excellent customers, responding positively with a “wow” and “thank you” to each of the attractions shown to them.

Of course, the cat saved the best and most beautiful spot for the end of the tour, as all good guides do. Taking the pair off trail and through a cluster of trees, the women are shocked by the breathtaking view that they likely would have never seen if it weren’t for this amazing cat guide.

We need a cat tour guide service immediately

Cats are smarter than we think, so I like to imagine there’s a secret cat business where cats get together and plan tour routes for local tourists. If cat tours aren’t a thing, then they certainly should be. We already have cat cafes, so why can’t we get cat tours? The greatest thing about all of this is that it doesn’t even seem like the cat charged them for his services. What more could you ask for as a tourist?

Going through the comments, we quickly learn that this is in New Zealand. Viewers also shared their thoughts and questions, with one person asking if the cat stayed with them to enjoy the scenery. Apparently when they turned around after admiring the view, the cat had already disappeared, likely on the prowl for a new group to show around. Hey, these tourists aren’t gonna guide themselves I guess.

Another commenter claimed the cat was actually hers, “This is my cat Daryl!! He loves an adventure.” It’s great to be able to put a name to the face, so now when the women leave their review, they can refer to their excellent guide by name. So there you have it, if you’re ever in New Zealand and in need of a tour guide, ask for Daryl the cat and you won’t be disappointed.

