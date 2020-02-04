Captain Marvel 2 Rumored To Introduce A Female Nova

Nova is a hero that fans have demanded should enter the MCU for a number of years now, and there’s a feeling going into Phase 4 that the time might finally be right to introduce him. Avengers: Infinity War teased the destruction of the Nova Corps, after all, teeing up Richard Rider to rise up as the one and only Nova. And according to a new rumor, this could happen in Captain Marvel 2, but with a very big twist that no one saw coming.

First, let’s preface this news with the warning that it does originate from 4Chan, so it could be way off the mark. On the other hand, it’s a fact that sometimes leakers on the site are bang on the money and have accurately predicted plots of forthcoming Marvel or Star Wars movies in the past on many occasions.

According to this rumor though, Captain Marvel 2 will see the debut of Nova in the MCU, but reimagined as a woman. It’s said that original character Beth Rider, Richard’s daughter, will be the franchise’s Nova. It sounds like she would be at the heart of the story, too, as the villain of the piece would be Talonar, who in the comics is Richard’s brother – so Beth’s uncle. Both are said to have survived the destruction of Xandar at Thanos’ hand. What’s more, this rumor claims that Carol and Beth will develop a romantic relationship across the course of the sequel.

Captain Marvel Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In some ways, it would make sense to gender-flip Nova. The first Captain Marvel already pulled this trick once, after all, by swapping out the male Mar-Vell from the source material for Annette Bening’s female version. And We Got This Covered did share last summer that our sources had said Marvel was keen to reduce the ratio of white male heroes in the MCU. We’d heard Nova might be played by a black male actor to combat this, but maybe they’ll have a female Nova instead?

Tell us, though, would you like to see a reimagined Nova in Captain Marvel 2? Let us know in the comments section down below.