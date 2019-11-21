Captain Marvel’s On Disney Plus But Brie Larson Hasn’t Been Given An Account

Disney Plus is off to a pretty good start. Its flagship show The Mandalorian has been warmly received by fans and critics, there’s already a great selection of classic Disney movies available to watch and everyone is excited about the upcoming MCU shows. The only real fly in the ointment has been that classic episodes of The Simpsons are being presented in the wrong aspect ratio, but a fix is apparently on the way. There’s one person who won’t be watching any of this stuff, though: Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.

Despite Captain Marvel being available to stream on launch, the actress revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she doesn’t have an account. In response to a question about whether she saw any of the huge profits from Avengers: Endgame, she said:

“You know, I don’t even have a Disney Plus account. I was gonna use this opportunity to ask.”

She then turned to the camera and mock-jokingly said in a serious voice:

“Waiting for a Disney+ comped account. I’ve got multiple pieces of art on your streaming service, including one of my first and best roles I’ve ever done which is a film called Right on Track. It was a Disney Channel Original Movie.”

I’ve never heard of Right on Track, but it seems to be a movie based on the true story of two teenage sisters who get into drag racing. They then must juggle their burgeoning drag racing careers with school, boys and friendships. The one review I’ve found of it is pretty glowing, describing it as “the female empowerment movie that excels where modern-day feminism films fail.” So at least you can’t accuse Larson of not being consistent with her career.

In a way though, it’s nice to know that even A-list actors aren’t showered with everything for free, and that if the Captain Marvel star wants to relive the glory days of Right on Track, she’s got to fork up the subscription fee just like everyone else.