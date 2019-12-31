Captain Marvel Fan Spots Recycled Shot In The Movie

Even the biggest-budgeted Hollywood releases will often cut corners to save time and money, such is the case with Captain Marvel, which essentially recycles the same sequence with only minor alterations.

Reddit user Cilvaa was the one to spot that the two scenes of the Accusers launching a missile are nearly identical. The first instance comes early in the movie, when Yon-Rogg and his team are on the planet Torfa for a secret meeting. In the video over on Reddit, you’ll see that the ship’s doors open to reveal the missile inside, which is promptly blasted towards Torfa, leaving a trail of smoke behind it.

The same FX-heavy sequence is used later in the film when the ship fires a missile towards Earth, with only a few slight adjustments. In this second case, you’ll notice that the doors open more quickly, the ship’s surface is a little darker and, of course, the planet that the missile is headed towards looks completely different.

Apart from that, the duplication is pretty unmistakable, though if it took us this long to notice it’s the same shot, then this slight cheat probably isn’t going to ruin anyone’s viewing experience.

Speaking of seeing things again, the box office success of Captain Marvel all but guarantees that a sequel is on the way, though even Brie Larson admitted not too long ago that she still doesn’t know when Captain Marvel 2 is likely to arrive.

Given Marvel’s current release schedule, we probably shouldn’t expect the film any sooner than 2022. And if the four-year gap between Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Thor movies is anything to go by, then we may even to wait until 2023. In the meantime, however, Marvel has a busy few years in store for us, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.