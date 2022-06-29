Captain Marvel is back alongside the Avengers in new Disney Wish footage

Captain Marvel has gone mostly unseen since the events of Avengers: Endgame — outside of a brief cameo appearance in Shang-Chi, but now fans have got a new glimpse at Carol Danvers thanks to the new Disney Wish Marvel show.

Aboard the million-dollar cruise ship Disney Wish, a show can be seen called “Worlds of Marvel.” This features a ton of fan-favorite characters, including Captain Marvel herself.

In the scene where Captain Marvel appears she is greeted by Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp. Before landing, Captain Marvel uses her powers to take out dozens of Ultron robots.

The hero appears only briefly, as after a quick verbal exchange with her fellow Avengers, Captain Marvel takes off again to investigate Kree weaponry.

You can check out Captain Marvel’s appearance in the show via YouTuber Jeremy Weed. The hero shows up at around 10:15 in the clip.

This show is a new addition to the Disney Wish experience, and is a unique interactive dining experience where Marvel fans will get their dinner with a show. You can check out more information about this show via Marvel here.

As the MCU expands, we are seeing more new heroes emerge, and the “Worlds of Marvel” show endeavors to bring many of these characters together. Disney Wish will make its first voyage on July 14.

Captain Marvel is set to make her cinematic return with The Marvels, a sequel to the character’s 2018 solo film. Right now The Marvels is set to arrive in theaters on July 28, 2023.