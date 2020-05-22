Captain Marvel Will Reportedly Be In A Love Triangle With [SPOILERS] In The MCU

2019 saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe suffer the most tragic losses it’s ever seen and most likely ever will see. We’re obviously talking about Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, collectively known as the Defenders. Each hero had their own series and while some were more popular than others, all of them provided solid entertainment, which is a testament to the quality of Marvel’s partnership with Netflix.

Unfortunately, though, each of them had any hope of another season snapped out of existence thanks to Disney+, which led to their cancellations a couple of years ago as the Mouse House cut ties with Netflix in preparation for the launch of their own streaming service. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t be seeing the Defenders anymore. Far from it, in fact.

We already know that Kevin Feige and co. have plans to bring them into the MCU and while questions still remain in regards to which of the original actors will return and which roles will be recast, we now know that we can expect things to get a little bit spicy between Jones, Cage and an unexpected third hero who’s already well established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka will cameo in The Mandalorian, Disney is remaking Bambi and Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, all of which we now know to be true – a love triangle will apparently brew between the Defenders alumni and Captain Marvel, who will reportedly be chasing Jessica Jones with Luke Cage as her rival when they’re next seen in the MCU. The private detective and hero formerly known as Jewel, meanwhile, will reciprocate both parties’ feelings, further stoking the drama and confirming that she is bisexual.

At least, that’s the plan right now. Though given how far out the MCU debuts of Jessica and Luke are, things can always change. With that said, this love triangle would definitely be somewhat consistent with comic book canon, as Cage and Jones were married in 2006’s New Avengers Annual Vol. 1 #1. Carol Danvers (then still under the alias Ms. Marvel) didn’t intervene, but was still present at the reception.

Tell us, though, is this something that you’d like to see play out in the MCU between Captain Marvel, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones? Or do you have no interest in watching this love triangle form? Let us know in the usual place down below.