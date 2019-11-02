In the midst of this year’s Halloween festivities, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson took to social media to show off her latest costume.

In her recent Instagram post, the Oscar-winner can be seen dressed in a schoolgirl outfit modeled on Britney Spears in the video for her 1998 single “…Baby One More Time.” The accompanying caption features only Spears’ Instagram handle, followed by a hand-waving emoji. And while the singer herself has yet to respond, Larson has at least got a positive reaction from Mariah Carey, who replied in the comments, “This is so good!”

As it stands, it’s unclear when we might next see Larson in her Captain Marvel outfit, with no release date set for Carol Danvers’ inevitable solo sequel. At last month’s ACE Comic-Con panel, the actress claimed that she doesn’t know what’s next for her character, adding that the bosses at Marvel Studios don’t tell her anything because she’s “a terrible liar.”

Indeed, the MCU’s release schedule seems pretty packed from now until the end of 2021, but seeing how Captain Marvel earned a total of $1.128 billion at the global box office, we can assume that Disney isn’t about to let this property fall by the wayside.

In the meantime, Larson still has one more film set for release this year in the form of Just Mercy, which sees the actress reunite with Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton (who, incidentally, is also attached to the upcoming MCU flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

You can catch Just Mercy in theaters from December 25th, before Marvel Studios finally kicks off their Phase 4 slate with the release of the long-awaited Black Widow solo movie on May 1st of next year.