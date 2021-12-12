‘Captain Marvel’ trends as MCU fans praise Brie Larson

Even though Brie Larson managed to win an Academy Award for Best Actress, direct her first feature film and headline a billion-dollar superhero blockbuster before the time she’d even turned 30, she somehow still has work to do in order to win over the naysayers who can’t get on board with her portrayal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel.

It’s a bizarre scenario when her solo movie was such a massive and unqualified success, and yet YouTube was forced to alter its algorithm to prevent trolls from downvoting it into the ground. Captain Marvel often crops up when Twitter debates the worst installments in the franchise’s history, but the good news is that Carol Danvers has been trending for positive reasons.

As you can see from the reactions below, fans have been piling onto their devices to lavish praise on the actress, her performance and the film in general, which stands 2023’s The Marvels in good stead.

remember when people said Captain Marvel needed to smile more so brie larson did this 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Ul1n8OzHk — 𝘿𝙚𝙤🥊🏎 (@SilenziooBruno) December 12, 2021

One year ago today, Brie Larson shared herself and director Nia DaCosta making plans for Captain Marvel 2.



Side-note, Brie saying "Is the world ready?" is so on-brand for her, I love it!



WE BEEN READY! pic.twitter.com/1cxFWQ2dgP — 🌟 TheRDJ64 🌟 | Tobey in NWH Hype (@TheRDJ64) December 11, 2021

Captain Marvel is trending aaaaaa pic.twitter.com/a8b6sZog5W — Bia I Marley's other half 💫 (@wobbriewobbrie) December 12, 2021

My badass girl is trending 🔥♥️



Captain Marvel is one of my favorite characters and Brie Larson did it too well ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z9hvrFMyU7 — Tanya ᱬ ४ | 💜🏹 (@tanya09____) December 12, 2021

Don’t let any of the discourse distract you from the fact that Captain Marvel outgrossed every single movie Zack Snyder has ever made. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dgCujPj2Cp — BrieNN (@BrieNN365) December 12, 2021

miss Captain Marvel trending as she should pic.twitter.com/9QOWXiyYxc — Sal’s Eternals era ✨ (@clintashaspawn) December 12, 2021

I think the next MCU Trinity will be Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel.



Spider-Man will replace Iron Man due to their popularity



Doctor Strange will replace Thor due to their power levels



Captain Marvel will replace Captain America due to their military status pic.twitter.com/f4mRGcR1iU — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) December 12, 2021

It was inevitable that tinfoil hat-wearing internet conspiracy theorists would claim the title of The Marvels was bestowed upon the film because the studio didn’t have confidence that the Oscar-winning star of a billion-dollar bonanza was capable of repeating the same trick twice, but there’s a whole lot of people that have clearly still got Larson’s back, regardless of what you buy into.