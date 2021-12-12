‘Captain Marvel’ trends as MCU fans praise Brie Larson
Even though Brie Larson managed to win an Academy Award for Best Actress, direct her first feature film and headline a billion-dollar superhero blockbuster before the time she’d even turned 30, she somehow still has work to do in order to win over the naysayers who can’t get on board with her portrayal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel.
It’s a bizarre scenario when her solo movie was such a massive and unqualified success, and yet YouTube was forced to alter its algorithm to prevent trolls from downvoting it into the ground. Captain Marvel often crops up when Twitter debates the worst installments in the franchise’s history, but the good news is that Carol Danvers has been trending for positive reasons.
As you can see from the reactions below, fans have been piling onto their devices to lavish praise on the actress, her performance and the film in general, which stands 2023’s The Marvels in good stead.
It was inevitable that tinfoil hat-wearing internet conspiracy theorists would claim the title of The Marvels was bestowed upon the film because the studio didn’t have confidence that the Oscar-winning star of a billion-dollar bonanza was capable of repeating the same trick twice, but there’s a whole lot of people that have clearly still got Larson’s back, regardless of what you buy into.