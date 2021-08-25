MCU Fans Arguing If Thor: The Dark World Or Captain Marvel Is Worse

It feels like just yesterday that Thor: The Dark World was trending as fans looked to give what’s widely regarded as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s weakest installments a reappraisal, claiming that the oft-maligned second solo outing for Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson isn’t as bad as its reputation would suggest, which is probably because it was.

Things move very fast in the world of social media, so we’re already right back to people blasting The Dark World, albeit with an added caveat. The discussion has now pivoted towards whether the movie is worse than Captain Marvel, which a lot of folks clearly bore great umbrage against during the buildup if the countless trolling campaigns are any indication.

As you can see below, it’s ignited a vociferous debate on Twitter, with MCU supporters going back and forth praising and denigrating the various merits and shortcomings of titles that always tend to be ranked towards the bottom of the pile when talk turns to the franchise’s nadir.

Thor 2 and Captain Marvel arguing over being the worst mcu movie pic.twitter.com/2ddK1wICk2 August 24, 2021

You’re all hating on Captain Marvel when The Incredible Hulk is literally the worst of the MCU 😕 pic.twitter.com/XRVDSQudIf — Alex (@sevenpsychopath) August 25, 2021

Y'all keep saying Thor 2 and Captain Marvel completely ignoring that there's a Hulk MCU movie that's so bad y'all actually forgot it existed pic.twitter.com/zKDOw66Q1L — Judgmental Duck (@JudgmentalBread) August 25, 2021

Captain Marvel trending cuz it's the worst MCU movie pic.twitter.com/3DXym4e9W3 — Eren Jeager (@caped_bruce) August 25, 2021

“Captain Marvel is the worst!” “Thor 2 is the worst!” “Iron Man 3 is the worst!”



The Incredible Hulk (2008): pic.twitter.com/WXdikzULJK — Kai (@Father_Tea) August 25, 2021

Thor 2 is trending. The Dark World was my first MCU set visit after our Iron Man 3 visit was cancelled due to RDJ's injury. The sets, production design, costumes, prop work, etc. etc. were so impressive but the story (and seeming lack of clear script day-to-day made it a mess). https://t.co/NyO8ZGkzoa — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) August 25, 2021

The ONLY answer is the Hulk Movie and Thor 2…FOH with that Black Panther or Captain Marvel slander — Nick (@CsMakeEMTs) August 24, 2021

It’s really a matter of personal preference, even if Thor: The Dark World and Captain Marvel certainly couldn’t be called top-tier MCU content by any stretch of the imagination. When you’ve got a series that’s 24 films deep, the debate is only going to get more heated with each new big-budget adventure, but at least the early critical reactions for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings look to ensure that the latest effort from Kevin Feige’s outfit won’t be judged alongside the aforementioned titles.