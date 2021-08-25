Thor: The Dark World Trends As Fans Claim It’s Not That Bad

When it comes to naming the worst entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: The Dark World is always part of the conversation. While plenty of fans have their issues with titles like The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2 and Captain Marvel, the fact that Chris Hemsworth’s second solo outing holds the lowest critical scores on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic is something that definitely can’t be argued with.

Patty Jenkins knew it wasn’t going to be great, with the filmmaker revealing she bailed on the project because she didn’t want to get the blame if things went south, while her replacement Alan Taylor has admitted on multiple occasions in the years since that he was essentially a director for hire brought in to piece together an effects-driven blockbuster that he didn’t have any vested personal stake in.

Besides a reliably scene-stealing performance from Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, there isn’t a great deal to recommend about Thor: The Dark World. However, eight years down the line and it appears to be undergoing something of a reappraisal from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who are starting to believe it might not be as terrible as they once thought, as you can see from the reactions below.

everyone tweeting thor 2 was bad: have you considered the first hr of thor 2 is absolutely wonderful & tells a rich, complex story w/strong worldbuilding & familial conflict?



that said: they absolutely forgot they had a villain and movie to finish for the last 40 minutes pic.twitter.com/rzrJ0N2XJB August 24, 2021

Unpopular opinion but Thor 2 is my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/FRDRoibjwj — Alexi Diamond (@AlexiLokidottir) August 24, 2021

thor 2 doesnt deserve all the hate it gets pic.twitter.com/lSSyc1ucym — B (@notnowsxtan) August 24, 2021

Thor 2 is trending and I'm going to take the moment to say The Dark World is the best in the Thor series. It gave us this Supreme Loki. Argue with your mother.



💫 Thread 💫 pic.twitter.com/bUnc57PPGB — Μιςнεlε Lεε (@ItsHiddlesWorld) August 24, 2021

Have ya ever sat down and thinked…

“Y’know, maybe we were too harsh on Thor 2”? pic.twitter.com/YTBu5FNbVS — 💛❤️💙🤍treystar679 (@treystar679) August 24, 2021

I didn’t think Thor 2 was all that bad pic.twitter.com/LTAuUjjaS8 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) August 24, 2021

Hemsworth still hadn’t settled on how we was going to play the title hero, something he didn’t master until Ragnarok, while he generates precisely zero chemistry with a very bored looking Natalie Portman. Christopher Eccleston’s Malekith is one of the MCU’s worst villains, and the muted color palette gives the whole enterprise a drab sheen of mundanity. Thor: The Dark World is miles away from being near the top tier, but whether or not it deserves a re-evaluation is entirely dependent on personal preference.