Home / movies

MCU Fans Are Debating Whether Thor: The Dark World Or Iron Man 3 Is Worse

By 2 hours ago
x

With millions of people around the world self-isolating due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, folks have suddenly found themselves with a lot more time on their hands than they’re used to. In an effort to occupy those hours, a lot of fans have started binge-watching the entire runs of their favorite shows, as well as getting reacquainted with every single installment of their favorite franchise.

Given that there have been twenty-three entries so far, watching the entire lineup of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order all the way from Iron Man to Spider-Man: Far From Home is certainly one way to kill a few days, especially if you consider the One-Shots, Netflix shows and the likes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter as canon. Marvel doesn’t exactly consider them official parts of the MCU anymore, of course, but it would definitely pass the time by adding at least a week’s worth of extra content onto your watchlist.

It seems like that’s exactly what’s been happening recently, too, as fans have taken to social media to try and definitively determine what the studio’s weakest effort is, and the general consensus seems to be that it looks like a two-horse race between Thor: The Dark World and Iron Man 3, although as you can see below, The Incredible Hulk is also getting a few mentions.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films
1 of 54
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Even after twenty-three movies, no MCU flick has earned a Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Thor: The Dark World sitting at the bottom of the pile with 66%, although The Incredible Hulk isn’t far behind on 67%, which nonetheless marks an incredible level of consistency. That consistency is what helped the franchise become the biggest and most lucrative brand in the industry, and while there have been several underwhelming comic book adaptations over the years, Marvel Studios haven’t made anything as of yet that can be deemed as a crime against cinema.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...