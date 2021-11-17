Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Beautifully Covers Taylor Swift Song

Following the huge release of Taylor Swift‘s redux album Red (Taylor’s Version) over the weekend, fans of the record are literally singing their praises for her music, including a movie star, apparently.

On Tuesday, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson gave a moving tribute to Swift by singing one of her songs, “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).”

Omg @taylorswift13 what did you do to me!!! pic.twitter.com/B62VUUy7qV — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 16, 2021

Many fans were moved by the cover

And one person even coined “TayBrie” in celebration.

Some of the more cynical Twitter users remarked how Swift seems to have left Larson “on read” after not responding to the tagged post a couple of hours after it was published.

girl what she’s doing to you is leaving you on read 😭 — regina george (@meanlore) November 16, 2021

However, we’re gonna assume Swift was too busy writing great songs to check Twitter at the time and would never do anything to sully the sanctity of TayBrie, which the world has come to know so well.

But if the powerful duo of TayBrie ever does break up, we’d like to at least get a 10-minute extended track from it, similar to what Swift did in apparent homage to the breakup between her and alleged ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

The track in question, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” is reportedly a 400-some word recounting of the now decade-old relationship with Gyllenhaal, bringing a particular focus into the couple’s age gap.

