Carrie-Anne Moss nails the Matrix Resurrections premiere with Matrix-themed dress

Matrix Resurrections hits cinemas very soon, and the hype is building after the premiere event. But the biggest surprise wasn’t the movie, but star Carrie-Anne Moss’s Matrix-inspired dress that took the internet by storm.



The dress, made by designer Oscar de la Renta, features an intriguing Matrix-rain style code across the hem of the dress, and looks spectacular. Twitter users were absolutely loving it, and it’s another positive sign ahead of the upcoming fourth Matrix film.

carrie-anne moss wearing custom oscar de la renta for the premiere of matrix resurrections. you can clearly see the reference to the digital rain in matrix with those green and silver sequins pic.twitter.com/maouCu5Vtc — alejandra (@wrkhs) December 19, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections‘ first reactions have promised a very polarising experience for audiences, but will no doubt gain a large fandom – polarizing reviews seem to always be the beginning of a cult favorite.

The film is due out in North American cinemas from December 22, and will be available to stream on HBO Max the same day. (Other territories will be able to see the film from Boxing Day.)