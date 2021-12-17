‘The Matrix Resurrections’ first reactions promise a polarizing sequel
We’ve been hearing for months that blockbuster sci-fi sequel The Matrix Resurrections has the potential to be one of the most hotly-debated and polarizing movies of the year, one that isn’t going to convince everyone of its merits.
Now that we’re only five days away from the movie coming to theaters and HBO Max, a brighter spotlight than ever is being shone on the return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo. Co-writer and director Lana Wachowski has been teasing a wildly ambitious, self-referential and meta return to the world, and it sounds as though that may be an understatement.
The social media embargo on The Matrix Resurrections has now been lifted, and as you can see from the reactions below, we’re in for something completely and utterly unique when we jack back in next week.
Trying to gain a foothold at the box office will be the biggest concern for The Matrix Resurrections when Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first port of call for almost everyone, but at least the cyberbunk saga has the bonus of already being a multi-billion dollar series with plenty of name value and brand awareness. Based on the first reactions, though, we’ll be very curious to hear what the critics have to say when reviews begin rolling in.