‘The Matrix Resurrections’ first reactions promise a polarizing sequel

We’ve been hearing for months that blockbuster sci-fi sequel The Matrix Resurrections has the potential to be one of the most hotly-debated and polarizing movies of the year, one that isn’t going to convince everyone of its merits.

Now that we’re only five days away from the movie coming to theaters and HBO Max, a brighter spotlight than ever is being shone on the return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo. Co-writer and director Lana Wachowski has been teasing a wildly ambitious, self-referential and meta return to the world, and it sounds as though that may be an understatement.

The social media embargo on The Matrix Resurrections has now been lifted, and as you can see from the reactions below, we’re in for something completely and utterly unique when we jack back in next week.

I was in the bag for #TheMatrixResurrections as a fan of every other entry in the series anyway but I absolutely loved every minute of it. I wouldn't dare ruin it for anyone and will only say I wonder what Lana's feelings about the later books in The Dark Tower series are. — 🎄Spencer Perry 🎄 (@TheSpencerPerry) December 17, 2021

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential & unexpected. Add to it wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions & a TON of big ideas that will fuel lots of questions. Trust me, multiple viewings will be required pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is too self aware of its existence. Poking fun at itself a bit too much, it's very heavy on the love story, with not a lot of showstopping action and effects, which is what the people want. Best part is Jonathan Groff but that's just life at this point. pic.twitter.com/kXd8usdV0M — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is two things: a giant middle finger to the state of IP-driven blockbusters and the proper MATRIX 4 we deserve. Dense, visually one-of-a-kind, heartfelt, going all in on the boldness of the sequels. No one does it like Lana Wachowski. pic.twitter.com/tC5GpNg12o — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections puts the no in nostalgia for me. While the chemistry between Neo and Trinity still works, it is so meta at times that winks and digs at itself quickly feel sour. Groff and NPH are winning additions in this end that should have been a beginning. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/ivc0eBYykr — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections ROCKS. Ambitious, sci-fi metafiction sure to be divisive, it’s Lana Wachowski’s meditation on why she didn’t want do another Matrix movie…via another Matrix movie. Creator vs. destroyer, revival, and the illusion of choice in a brand new context. pic.twitter.com/CbIsgOwhgJ — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise's legacy. Finds an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss’ chemistry burns. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/xRawqiOcuu — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 17, 2021

It's not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I'm just so happy about that.



Full review to come at @consequence next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is *perfect,* no notes; every bit as polarizing and obtuse as the other sequels and I’m elated it exists. Totally earnest Wachowski sci-fi silliness and jaw-dropping action. I will watch it 600 times. This is a sequel to the sequels. #Matrix — Brett ________ (@BrettRedacted) December 17, 2021

Trying to gain a foothold at the box office will be the biggest concern for The Matrix Resurrections when Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first port of call for almost everyone, but at least the cyberbunk saga has the bonus of already being a multi-billion dollar series with plenty of name value and brand awareness. Based on the first reactions, though, we’ll be very curious to hear what the critics have to say when reviews begin rolling in.