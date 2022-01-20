A live-action casting for every ‘Green Lantern’ from the original comics

One of DC Comics’ featured characters is Green Lantern, with the Green Lantern Corps being one of the largest if not the largest organization in the DC Universe. But Green Lantern keeps getting a bad shake when it comes to live-action, ever since the abysmal Ryan Reynolds film in 2007. With that being said, not every Green Lantern is Hal Jordan and maybe we might see a Green Lantern Corps film one day, so let’s see which actors might be a good choice to play Earth’s guardians.

Alan Scott played by Patrick Wilson

Alan Scott was the first Green Lantern introduced. He first appeared in All-American Comics #16 in 1940 and was often been brought back for crossover events. In 2012, DC announced that the character would come out as gay. Patrick Wilson would be a great pick for Alan Scott, even though the actor is no stranger to comic book movies, having played Orm in Aquaman and Nite-Owl in Watchmen.

Hal Jordan played by Jake Gyllenhaal

One of the more famous Green Lanterns, probably because of Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal in Green Lantern, Hal Jordan was introduced in Showcase #22 in 1959. Jake Gyllenhall would be an interesting choice to play the cocky pilot, especially if the film were to go into his somewhat villainous history.

Guy Gardner played by Cameron Monaghan

Guy Gardner, one of the less likable Green Laterns was introduced in Green Lantern vol. 2 #59 in 1968. Cameron Monaghan would be a great fit for the character, even though he has already played around in the DC Universe before as a version of the Joker in Gotham.

John Stewart played by John David Washington

Perhaps the 2nd most popular Green Lantern, John Stewart was introduced in Green Lantern #87 in 1971/1972. He hit mainstream popularity when he was the featured Green Lantern in the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated series. John David Washington would be great casting for Stewart, with the great actor having a proven track record of playing strong, suave characters.

Kyle Rayner played by Oscar Isaac

Kyle Rayner was introduced in the comics in Green Lantern (vol. 3) #48, 1994. One of the more famous things to come out of his character’s run in the comics was the popular usage of the term “fridged” referring to female characters being killed off as a plot device. This is because in one issue Rayner came home to find his girlfriend Alexandra DeWitt murdered and stuffed into a fridge by a supervillain. Oscar Isaac would be a good pick for the character — let’s just hope they don’t use that storyline.

Simon Baz played by Riz Ahmed

Introduced in The New 52 Free Comic Book Day Special Edition #1 in May 2012, Simon Baz is one of the more recent Green Lanterns. His character history isn’t the best for the Green Lanterns, as there just isn’t much there, but if he were to ever appear in a film, Riz Ahmed would be a great choice.

Jessica Cruz played by Diane Guerrero

Jessica Cruz, one of the current Green Lanterns, made her first full appearance in Justice League (vol. 2) #31 in 2014. She is rising in popularity and has appeared in numerous animated projects since her inception. Cruz appeared in Justice League vs. the Fatal Five, voiced by Diane Guerrero, who has expressed interest in playing her in a live-action role. It’s hard to land on a more perfect pick. Guerrero is no stranger to DC either; she was Crazy Jane in Doom Patrol.