Casting Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘Black Panther 3’ is the only way to resolve the biggest beef of Oscar season

Last night’s Academy Awards ceremony was fairly low on shocks and upsets, but the biggest by far was Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis emerging victorious in the Best Supporting Actress race at the expense of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett.

The latter had already done the thing by becoming the first Marvel Cinematic Universe alum to earn an Oscar nomination for performing in one of the franchise’s blockbuster comic book adaptations, and she was the heavy favorite going in after scooping the majority of major trophies beforehand.

And yet, Everything Everywhere All at Once simply couldn’t be stopped, with Curtis taking home the golden baldie as one of the multiversal caper’s seven gongs in total.

Despite being critical of Kevin Feige’s sandbox in the past, the Halloween icon has admitted that she’d be open to boarding the MCU if the right opportunity arose, and what better chance than Black Panther 3 to have her hop on the train formerly held aloft by the rival that launched a thousand memes when Bassett’s stony-faced expression stole the show from Curtis’ name being read aloud?

Sure, there would be a huge element of spitefulness about it – especially after what happened to Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever – but it would be guaranteed to get people talking at the very least. Every ongoing saga could be improved by an extra helping of Jamie Lee Curtis, so why not cast her as someone with close ties to Martin Freeman’s “colonizer” Everett Ross simply to shoehorn her in and reignite the fervor that dominated Oscar night?

It might be nothing but imaginative spitballing, but it’d be worth it simply to watch the internet react.