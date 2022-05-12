Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can now bring all their favorite characters home with this Marvel emoji poster from 100% Soft.

With more than a decade worth of films behind it, Marvel has accumulated a lot of characters now within the MCU. With new characters constantly being added the list is only getting longer, especially if you include characters from the Marvel Disney Plus mini-series such as WandaVision and Loki. You can now celebrate the Infinity Saga characters, covering the last three phases of the MCU, in a timed edition poster.

The poster, which has been featured on the official Marvel website, has been created by 100% Soft artist, Torrence Truck, who features 184 emoji-style Marvel characters including various iterations of the same character. The poster spans from the original 2008 Iron Man along with other versions of Tony Stark, including Stark’s final moment as he snaps Thanos and his armies out of existence, all the way to old Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Poster by 100% Soft

Alongside Iron Man and Captain America, there are all your favorite characters, such as Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, and dancing baby Groot as well as some less obvious ones such as the Skrull, Talos, sipping on his drink or Nova Prime, leader of the Nova Corps.

The giclée poster measures 24×36″ and is signed by the artist, but it won’t be around forever. The artwork is a timed limited edition and went on sale from Wednesday, May 11th at 10 am PT through until Sunday, May 15th at 11:59 pm PT. You can check it out now on the 100% Soft shop website.

The item is only available in the U.S. and in Canada.