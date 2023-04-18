Chad Stahelski reveals his cast wishlist for ‘John Wick 5’

The John Wick series began with the titular 2014 action-thriller from director Chad Stahelski, who revitalized Keanu Reeves’ image as a mega action star. Nine years later, Stahelski has become the most acclaimed action director with John Wick: Chapter 4. Regarded as his biggest success and the series’ best film , the success of John Wick: Chapter 4 has increased fans’ hopes for a John Wick 5.

Amidst the ongoing productions on Ballerina and The Continental , the two spin-off shows set in the franchise, the production of John Wick 5 may be a while off yet. Despite that, Stahelski already has a potential wishlist of actors he’d like to get on board his next film in the series should he sit in the director’s chair for that.

In an interview with The Direct, the director named several renowned actors he’d love to work with on a potential John Wick sequel or in another spin-off set within the franchise. The first two names Stahelski thought of were Cillian Murphy and Collin Farrell. The Peaky Blinders actor has cemented his name in the crime-drama genre. He will headline Nolan’s next, Oppenheimer, alongside a vast ensemble. The latter actor, Farrell, has come off fresh with an Academy Award nomination for his film The Banshees of Inisherin.

“There’s a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I’m a big ‘Peaky Blinders’ fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in. Colin Farrell is fantastic.”

Talking about the badass women of cinema, Stahelski added Charlize Theron and Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh, calling them ‘awesome’ and stressing his desire to work with them.

“Charlize Theron, when she did ‘Atomic Blonde,’ I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She’s awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I’ve been dying to work with her ever since. I’m such a huge fan.”

Stahelski also expressed his wish to figure out how to bring Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. to the table in some role. Downey has played versatile roles in his career, even though his fame is determined by his portrayal of the Marvel Comics superhero; hence, he would be a worthy addition to John Wick.

“I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out.”.

Also on the list was Birds of Prey and Lovecraft Country fame, Jurnee Smollett.

“Funnily enough, after ‘Lovecraft Country’ came out, Jurnee Smollett was one.”

Stahelski closed the list with two Game of Thrones veterans, who, now that he mentions them, would be perfect for antagonistic roles in the John Wick franchise.

“Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in ‘Game of Thrones.’ Sean Bean. Some of those guys, I think, are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people.”

Bean has been known for portraying antagonistic roles, and seeing the honorable Ned Stark go down the wrong path would be something. As for Dinklage, his ability to champion cunning and manipulative characters is a perfect fit for John Wick. Alfie Allen has already jumped over; why not these two?

Surprisingly, the list comprises all A-listers; the franchise is already studded with them. Besides Reeves, the John Wick franchise has cast Halle Berry, who approached Stahelski to be a part of the franchise, as well as Ian McShane, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Willem Dafoe, and John Leguizamo. Ana De Armas and Mel Gibson are joining the franchise through spin-offs. With even a couple of the names mentioned above in the next installment, it will undoubtedly become another action-powered enthralling experience for the fans.