‘The Continental’ trailer sends ‘John Wick’ fans wild, but they’re not exactly stoked for Mel Gibson

For a lot of people, the John Wick franchise can do no wrong, which is to be expected when all four installments individually rank as one of the greatest action movies of the last decade, which in turn surely puts it in the conversation to be named as one of the greatest multi-film sagas of all-time. And yet, the first trailer for The Continental has split fans down the middle.

Continuing the property’s expansion into full-blown cinematic universe territory, the three-episode prequel series will arrive on Peacock this coming September, and explore how Colin Woodell’s Winston ended up evolving into Ian McShane after he first assumes the reins of the titular New York establishment for assassins.

It’s got all the atmosphere, intensity, and visual splendor you’d expect from a John Wick adventure, but there’s one bone of contention that’s already emerged; namely, the presence of constant controversy magnet Mel Gibson, who plays the role of Cormac. As you’d expect, the Oscar-winner’s involvement has soured a lot of people already.

I might have to skip the continental because of Mel Gibson. I’ll just stick with Keanu thanks. — Khadijah of House Tyrell (@khadijasummers) April 12, 2023

At least Daddy’s Home 2 owned up to the fact Mel Gibson was in it. The Continental show hiding him is so funny because he was hired when the world knew he was an awful person — Mikel (@LetThereBeMikel) April 12, 2023

I was so excited about The Continental until I found out that Mel Gibson is in it? The lead too? You've got to be kidding me. — Amanda⁷ (@itsmomochitters) April 12, 2023

Oh, the trailer for “The Continental” is out? And it barely shows the fact Mel Gibson is in it? Wow, I wonder why that might be!



Seriously, need to stress again, this was my most anticipated show when it was first announced and I just do not care now in one swoop. Total bummer. — “Above Average” Eoin Mason (@EoinMason) April 12, 2023

When The Continental was first announced, they said Keanu would maybe be in it (briefly). Then it changed to something else so bye Keanu. Then it was going to be on Starz. Then it wasn't. Then Mel Gibson was attached. Then we all flipped out. — Jasmine is in her Sad Batch era (@thewonderladie) April 12, 2023

The Continental John Wick prequel……with Mel Gibson on the show pic.twitter.com/smMxPIEKwa — Blank (@TheMSeries1) April 12, 2023

On the plus side, at least it’s overshadowed that The Continental: From the World of John Wick is a fairly terrible title, one that leads us to worry that Ana de Armas’ Ballerina will also get slapped with the same suffix to remind us it takes place in the same world. One actor a lot of people don’t like isn’t enough to sink an entire three-part event series, but it’s beginning to look as though a large volume of folks won’t be able to reconcile with Gibson becoming the latest aging action hero to get in on the act.