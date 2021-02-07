Chadwick Boseman Breaks New Record For Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

Millions of fans around the world are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last summer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther turned him into a household name and international superstar, but his final two movies continue to cement his reputation as one of the finest talents of his generation.

Fresh from scoring a posthumous Golden Globe nod for his incredible turn in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Boseman has now broken the record for most Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations in a single year, becoming the first person in the ceremony’s 27-year history to be recognized in four different categories.

As well as making the shortlist for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in both the Lead and Supporting categories for Ma Rainey and Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods, the ensembles of both streaming exclusives have also been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The 43 year-old had previously won the latter award two years ago along with the rest of Black Panther‘s roster, and it’s tragic that he’s not around to experience the success that his last two films have been enjoying throughout this year’s awards season. At this stage, the actor is virtually guaranteed to secure a pair of Academy Award nominations for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, with fans unanimously throwing their weight behind his chances.

Netflix were already planning major campaigns for both acclaimed originals, with Chadwick Boseman now poised to scoop at least one major trophy at every ceremony that matters to put an exclamation point on his legacy, and it’s nothing less than either performance deserves.