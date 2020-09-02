Chadwick Boseman Kept His Cancer Battle Private From Disney And Marvel

Fans, colleagues and friends alike are all still in a state of shock after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of just 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Even while fighting the illness, the actor continued his ascent up the Hollywood ladder, becoming one of the industry’s fastest-rising talents and leaving behind an enduring legacy.

Of course, most will know Boseman best for his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given that his role as Black Panther‘s T’Challa resulted in a film that was less of a typical comic book blockbuster and more of a cultural event. And with a sequel already pencilled in and confirmed, many are now wondering how much Marvel and Disney knew about his cancer battle and what he shared with them.

As it turns out, Boseman chose to keep it entirely private from both studios. Or so says a new report from THR, with the outlet claiming that no one knew that he was even sick until August 28th.

Per @TatianaSiegel27 & @Borys_Kit, no one at Marvel or Disney knew until Aug. 28 that Chadwick Boseman was sick. Gripping story. https://t.co/bZrEL7fd85 — Pamela McClintock (@PamelaDayM) September 2, 2020

Michael B. Jordan Breaks The Silence On Chadwick Boseman's Death With Powerful Tribute 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While this might be surprising to hear, it was apparently Boseman’s wish to keep things private and only a handful of people knew that he was battling cancer. According to THR, those who were aware were “producing partner Logan Coles, longtime agent Michael Greene, trainer Addison Henderson, 42 director Brian Helgeland” and, of course, close family members. Which is why it came as such a shock to learn that he had passed away.

Indeed, it’s news that many are still trying to come to terms with, including Marvel and Disney themselves. THR notes that the studios are now grappling with how to proceed on Black Panther 2. We likely won’t get a clear picture of what they decide to do for a while yet, but we can only hope that they honor the incredibly talented and beloved Chadwick Boseman and find an appropriate way to move forward with the franchise.