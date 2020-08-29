Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43 Of Colon Cancer

We have some extremely tragic news rolling in tonight, as actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer.

The actor, perhaps best known for his role as Black Panther in the MCU, died at his home with his wife and family by his side. His passing was confirmed on his Instagram account earlier tonight, with the following caption:

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣

Further details are still rolling in and right now, we don’t know a whole lot more than what’s been shared in the caption up above. But this is obviously very heartbreaking news, and comes as a complete shock to everyone.

Of course, Chadwick Boseman led an extremely successful career beyond just his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While that’s what many probably know him from, he also turned in excellent performances as Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and most recently, he starred in the hit Netflix film Da 5 Bloods. He also had a number of projects in the works at the time of his passing, with the hugely anticipated Black Panther 2 being amongst them.

A tremendously talented actor with a very bright future ahead of him, Boseman’s death comes as a particular shock as he kept his diagnosis quiet and away from the public for all these years. Fans had been worried that he wasn’t looking well a few months back, but not many people knew he was battling cancer and his death has understandably rocked the internet tonight, with thousands of tributes already pouring out on social media from colleagues and fans as everyone is left quite shaken.

RIP Chadwick Boseman, you will be missed.