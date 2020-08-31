Chadwick Boseman Made One Final Movie Before He Died

Chadwick Boseman appearing in multiple physically demanding movies while secretly battling cancer is genuinely heroic. The actor, whose untimely death shocked the world on Friday, has left behind an impressive body of work, though it seems inevitable that he’ll primarily be remembered for his screen-shaking role in Black Panther. However, we also know that we’ll get at least one posthumous performance from him in Netflix Original Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

This is an adaptation of the acclaimed August Wilson play of the same name, following “The Mother of the Blues” as she tangles with her white management in late 1920s Chicago. She’s played by Viola Davis, with Boseman as the band’s lead trumpet player Levee. The film is directed by George C. Wolfe and produced by Denzel Washington and Escape Artists.

Speaking about the MCU star’s work, Wolfe said:

“Working with Chadwick on ‘Ma Rainey’ was a glorious experience. Every day we all got to witness the ferocity of his talent and the gentleness of his heart. A truly blessed, loving, gifted and giving human being,”

Production on the film completed last year and this past weekend was to have seen a virtual preview event for the movie featuring Davis and Wolfe. Said event was cancelled in the wake of the sad news, however, with Netflix saying the following:

“We are heartbroken over today’s news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a ‘true fighter’ as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss. We are cancelling Monday’s preview event of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Presumably, the movie was almost ready to hit the service and though this preview was delayed, I doubt it’ll be too long before we get to see one of Chadwick Boseman‘s final scenes before the camera. No exact release date has been provided as of yet, but we should be hearing about one soon, so be sure to stay tuned.