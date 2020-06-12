Chadwick Boseman’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix And Viewers Are Loving it

Spike Lee is on a hot streak right now. BlacKkKlansman received six nominations at the 2019 Academy Awards, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay. Since then, all eyes have been on his next movie Da 5 Bloods, which hit Netflix today. This tells the tale of a group of aging Vietnam vets who return to the country to try to rediscover the treasure they buried there as young men.

It boasts Delroy Lindo, Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr. amongst its impressive cast and was originally set to be directed by Oliver Stone, though Lee and Kevin Wilmott rewrote the script to tell the tale from the perspective of African-American characters.

Pre-release reviews were glowing and it currently sits at 89% on the Tomatometer. In fact, critics are saying that this is one of Lee’s best ever movies, that Delroy Lindo should pick up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and that the rest of the cast deserve supporting actor consideration. But the critics are just one viewpoint. How’s it going down with the general public?

Well, judging by reactions on social media, it’s going down pretty well.

okay let’s all agree that Delroy Lindo needs the Oscar nom for Da 5 Bloods… cause this is RAW — joshua slack (@jdotslack) June 12, 2020

Da 5 bloods movie of the year fr spike lee really made a masterpiece. It’s definitely worth watching — Jayden (@goyarddad) June 12, 2020

Da 5 Bloods is a top 3 Spike Lee film. Amazing film. Acting was superb. Story was amazing. Cinematography top notch. A black war film that teaches as much as it entertains. Spikes done it again. #Da5Bloods — Trevor Jackson🌹 (@trevormonroe42) June 12, 2020

May as well give Delroy Lindo an Oscar right now. #DA5BLOODS — Ryan @ Home (@ryans_den) June 12, 2020

I’m 90 mins into DA 5 BLOODS and had to take a break before my heart stops. This is intense. — Ana Maria Montoya (@amariamontoya) June 12, 2020

da 5 bloods. holy shit. great movie. — cody gustafson (@codygustafson__) June 12, 2020

Da 5 Bloods a much watch. All I’ll say is keep current events/ mindsets in mind while watching. — toro (@uncletorr) June 12, 2020

#Da5Bloods yeaaah this movie is gonna get all the fucking #Oscars Delroy Lindo is so amazing here!! — He'Kator (@Junsocko) June 12, 2020

#Da5Bloods is my favorite @SpikeLeeJoint film to date. A powerful and absolutely gorgeously made film. This movie is killer. My absolute favorite film of the year. 10/10 — CaseyThurman (@CaseyAlanThurm2) June 12, 2020

And it goes on like this for a while. Now, I haven’t actually seen the movie yet as I plan to watch it on Netflix tonight, but everything I’m hearing makes it sound like it’s going to be something truly special. I’m particularly interested by the amount of praise for Delroy Lindo’s performance, as he’s an underrated actor who’s been crying out for a role to sink his teeth into.

With the US taking a cold, hard look at the racial prejudice that runs through the nation right now, a new Spike Lee film couldn’t be better timed. Here’s hoping he can quickly follow up Da 5 Bloods with another project, as these years seem to be a new golden age for him.