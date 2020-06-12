Home / movies

Chadwick Boseman’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix And Viewers Are Loving it

By 1 hour ago
x

Spike Lee is on a hot streak right now. BlacKkKlansman received six nominations at the 2019 Academy Awards, winning for Best Adapted Screenplay. Since then, all eyes have been on his next movie Da 5 Bloods, which hit Netflix today. This tells the tale of a group of aging Vietnam vets who return to the country to try to rediscover the treasure they buried there as young men.

It boasts Delroy Lindo, Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr. amongst its impressive cast and was originally set to be directed by Oliver Stone, though Lee and Kevin Wilmott rewrote the script to tell the tale from the perspective of African-American characters.

Pre-release reviews were glowing and it currently sits at 89% on the Tomatometer. In fact, critics are saying that this is one of Lee’s best ever movies, that Delroy Lindo should pick up an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and that the rest of the cast deserve supporting actor consideration. But the critics are just one viewpoint. How’s it going down with the general public?

Well, judging by reactions on social media, it’s going down pretty well.

Da 5 Bloods

And it goes on like this for a while. Now, I haven’t actually seen the movie yet as I plan to watch it on Netflix tonight, but everything I’m hearing makes it sound like it’s going to be something truly special. I’m particularly interested by the amount of praise for Delroy Lindo’s performance, as he’s an underrated actor who’s been crying out for a role to sink his teeth into.

With the US taking a cold, hard look at the racial prejudice that runs through the nation right now, a new Spike Lee film couldn’t be better timed. Here’s hoping he can quickly follow up Da 5 Bloods with another project, as these years seem to be a new golden age for him.

Source: Twitter

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...