Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie Just Hit Netflix

When Chadwick Boseman suddenly passed away from colon cancer earlier this year at the age of 43, fans of the actor were equally surprised and distressed by the news. Boseman had not shared his cancer diagnosis publicly due to being a private person who didn’t feel the need to upset his followers or bring too much attention to himself. Nevertheless, the loss of the Black Panther star left a gaping hole in the hearts of people worldwide who feared they’d never again see his face in a film.

However, he shot one final movie prior to his death, offering fans another opportunity to witness one of the generation’s best performers do what he loved most once more. And today, that film has finally released on Netflix and can be streamed immediately, so you won’t want to waste any time in getting it added to your list for a weekend watch.

Netflix Reveals Character Posters For Chadwick Boseman's Final Movie 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom tells the story of an infamous recording session that took place in 1920s Chicago wherein blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) argues with her manager profusely over control of her music. Her band, meanwhile, is stuck waiting to record in a cramped rehearsal room where Boseman’s character, a trumpeter named Levee, uses the opportunity to his advantage.

The movie has received universal acclaim and has already earned itself a rock solid 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. Much praise has been showered on the Black Panther star’s performance, the stellar writing and dialogue, and the film’s excellent handling of black culture. In other words, if you’re a fan of Chadwick Boseman, love yourself some 1920s blues, or just enjoy really good storytelling, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is almost certain to keep you entertained for a while.