Chadwick Boseman’s High School Sets Up Scholarship Fund In His Name

We’re now over a week out from Chadwick Boseman‘s untimely death and fans are still reeling. The Black Panther star was an inspiration to many, admired within the entertainment industry and seemed to have a long and glittering career ahead of him. Now that the initial shock has subsided a little, we’re beginning to hear about various plans to memorialize him, which have ranged from a statue and mural in his home town of Anderson, South Carolina to an ABC special called Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute to a King and re-releases of his most highly regarded movies in theaters.

Furthermore, his former high school, T.L. Hanna High School in South Carolina, have announced that they’re setting up the Chadwick Boseman Scholarship Fund. This grant will be awarded to a deserving student each year upon graduation. Principal Walter Mayfield spoke to CNN and explained that:

“It is our intention to honor the memory and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, T. L. Hanna Class of ’95, with a memorial scholarship. We would like to work with Chadwick’s family to establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at T. L. Hanna.”

The details of the fund are still being worked out, though the school welcomes donations from any potential benefactors. It’s an appropriate move because Boseman received funding to develop his own acting talents while attending Howard University. After The Cosby Show‘s Phylicia Rashad spotted his potential, she recommended he apply for the prestigious Midsummer program at the British American Drama Academy. The only problem was the cost, but none other than Denzel Washington picked up the bill.

At the AFI ceremony to honor Washington’s career, Boseman said:

“Imagine receiving the letter that your tuition for that summer was paid for, and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet.”

All of which explains why Boseman was so eager to work with Washington on upcoming Netflix Original film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (which Denzel produced). This was the last movie he shot, with his personal trainer explaining that he was in “hardcore pain” during the shoot, but endured it to be able to complete his work.

Getting financial support for his education clearly meant a lot to Chadwick Boseman, so it’s touching that this scholarship will benefit future generations.