Chadwick Boseman’s New Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix Today

Spike Lee’s voice is one of the most unique and powerful in cinema right now, without a doubt, and that’s been the case for several decades, but the filmmaker’s work has often been a bit inconsistent. Still, he’s been on something of a hot streak lately and following the critical and commercial success of BlacKkKlansman, it appears as if his latest joint is another winner.

Yes, Da 5 Bloods hit Netflix this week and focuses on a group of Vietnam vets who return to the country in search of a huge stash of treasure that they left there. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, and Isiah Whitlock Jr., among others, the war drama also has much to say about both modern society and race relations, and already it’s proving to be a big hit.

After scoring tons of great reviews from critics, it’s now shot up to the top of the Netflix charts, too, currently sitting at #2 on the Top 10 movies chart and #3 on the Top 10 overall chart, which means it’s pulling in a ton of viewers for the streaming platform today, and deservedly so.

Of course, audiences have been crying out for more original content to occupy their time given that many are stuck at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and Netflix has been doing a great job of delivering tons of new movies and TV shows for us to sink out teeth into. They aren’t all hits, of course, but there’s been enough winners and now, it seems Da 5 Bloods is another one. Indeed, Spike Lee has returned with yet another incendiary piece of filmmaking, one that is sure to have people talking in the weeks to come.

But tell us, have you watched Netflix‘s newest original movie yet? And if so, did you enjoy it? As always, take to the comments section down below and let us know.